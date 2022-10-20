Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $21,799,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $14,466,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $223.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

