Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 628.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 6.8 %

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,610 shares of company stock worth $817,853. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSTL opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $576.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.