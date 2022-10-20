Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 628.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.
Shares of CSTL opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $576.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $67.75.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
