Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $17,607,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $12,649,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 762.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 219,008 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $4,837,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Down 4.3 %

CENX stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $539.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $856.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.