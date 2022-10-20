ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 199,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 338,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 183,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $49,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,815.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ECOM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. William Blair cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

