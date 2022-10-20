Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Takes $622,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

JNJ stock opened at $164.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.84 and a 200 day moving average of $172.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.82.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

