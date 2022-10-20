China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,122 shares.The stock last traded at $17.63 and had previously closed at $17.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 49.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.