Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,315 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 63.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,531 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,195.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 68.95% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $859.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

