Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.73.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

