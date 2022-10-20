Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 296,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 61,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 650,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.80. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

