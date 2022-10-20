Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 83,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,243,994 shares.The stock last traded at $73.98 and had previously closed at $72.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 245,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

