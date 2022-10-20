Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.