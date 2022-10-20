Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $44.73 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.