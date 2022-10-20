Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 268 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVN. BTIG Research cut their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Five9 from $150.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.05.

Shares of FIVN opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.75. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $168.56.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,470. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

