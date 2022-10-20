Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after buying an additional 129,444 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 86,622 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,884,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Computer Programs and Systems

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $69,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $422.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.