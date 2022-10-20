Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,659,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $489.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.39 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Consolidated Communications

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.