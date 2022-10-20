Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 122,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,675,862 shares.The stock last traded at $143.90 and had previously closed at $140.76.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

