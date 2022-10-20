Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 732,567 shares.The stock last traded at $12.62 and had previously closed at $12.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,360,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,218,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,360,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,218,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,324.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,543.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $193,539,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Coursera by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 65,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Coursera by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 907,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.