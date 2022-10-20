CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CRA International were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $690.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

