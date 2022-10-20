Critical Comparison: Nortech Systems (NSYS) and Its Rivals

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nortech Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems 7.44% 18.14% 6.60% Nortech Systems Competitors -182.58% -18.15% -4.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nortech Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $115.17 million $7.15 million 3.05 Nortech Systems Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million 40.32

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nortech Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

3.4% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems’ rivals have a beta of -1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nortech Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems Competitors 76 247 444 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Nortech Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nortech Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nortech Systems rivals beat Nortech Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nortech Systems

(Get Rating)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

