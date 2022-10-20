Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 27.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,612 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 38.3% during the second quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 161,826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 149.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 85,127 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of CYRX opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 14.21. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

