Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

JNJ stock opened at $164.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $433.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.82.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

