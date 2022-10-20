D.R. Horton Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 33,645 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 393% compared to the average daily volume of 6,823 put options.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $162,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

