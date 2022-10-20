D.R. Horton Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 33,645 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 393% compared to the average daily volume of 6,823 put options.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $162,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
Featured Stories
