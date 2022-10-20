Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.04 and last traded at $51.46. 11,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,171,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 45.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $394,000.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

