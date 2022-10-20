Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 400,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 322,347 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $13,965,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 282,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $8,060,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Les Lehner bought 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $398,772.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,467.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

