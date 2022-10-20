David A. Schwarzbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Yelp’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,225 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 27.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after purchasing an additional 452,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 164,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,860 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

