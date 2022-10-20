Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $20,123,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.10.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $354.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $448.07. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

