Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 54,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.73. The company has a market capitalization of $433.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

