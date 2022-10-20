Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 185,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,296,031 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,479 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,319,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,203 shares during the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Featured Articles

