Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 68.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.02. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

