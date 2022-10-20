Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Short Interest Update

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $95.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.98. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.
