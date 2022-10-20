Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 215,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,112,951 shares.The stock last traded at $34.33 and had previously closed at $32.07.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 82.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 68.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

