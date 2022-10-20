Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 270,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,584,283 shares.The stock last traded at $60.11 and had previously closed at $57.00.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 70.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

