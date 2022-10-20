Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Holdings Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,763 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $57,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 62,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 301,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 474.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

