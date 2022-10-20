Doma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $45,006.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,843,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,968,960.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,756 shares of company stock worth $358,293. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Doma by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Doma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOMA shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Doma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Doma stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Doma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Doma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

