Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 7.4% Higher

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.94. 1,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 462,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Domo Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $572.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

Insider Activity at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,687.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,687.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,595 shares of company stock worth $292,449 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Domo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

