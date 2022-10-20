DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 62.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 194,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 257.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,524 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Cowen cut their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

