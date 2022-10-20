Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,151,564 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 133.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 137,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 90,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 56,868 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

