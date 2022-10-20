Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

