Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 67.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 294,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

