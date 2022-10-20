Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,561,119 shares.The stock last traded at $6.77 and had previously closed at $6.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UUUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Energy Fuels by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 267,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

