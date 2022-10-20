Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Short Interest Update

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,702.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 63,967 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $261,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

