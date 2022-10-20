Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $46,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 7.4 %

EXAS stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

