eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Up 7.7%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 12,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,149,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,584,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,895,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,584,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,895,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $47,791.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,718,503.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 528,563 shares of company stock worth $7,747,293. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,286.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

