Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $935,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $55,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 19.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.50.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $408.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.90.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

