Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 42,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,889,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Farfetch Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

