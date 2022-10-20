Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

