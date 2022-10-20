First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 76,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 24.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $98.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

