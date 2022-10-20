First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 1,995 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

