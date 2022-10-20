First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in First Solar by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,907,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.16.

First Solar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $145.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,040,061. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar



First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

