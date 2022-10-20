First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 35,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,726,917 shares.The stock last traded at $25.71 and had previously closed at $25.35.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $185,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

